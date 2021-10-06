ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASGN. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.37. ASGN has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $118.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

