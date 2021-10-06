ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,736.0 days.

Shares of ASOMF stock remained flat at $$38.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.