Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

APNHY traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $18.79.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Aspen Pharmacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

