ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASAZY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

ASAZY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 143,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,984. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.