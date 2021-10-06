Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 618,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,786. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 103.7% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 755,282 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 9.1% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,040 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 879,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

