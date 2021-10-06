Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $167,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after buying an additional 114,495 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

