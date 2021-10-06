Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AY. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. 8,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,220. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

