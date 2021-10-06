Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. 4,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,220. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 104.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $427,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $2,392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after buying an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 112,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.