Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 840,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,752 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Atlas by 110.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Atlas by 149.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,898 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATCO. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Atlas stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. 360,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,662. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.