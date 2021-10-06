AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.94% of AT&T worth $16,320,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

AT&T stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,783,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,532,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of -88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

