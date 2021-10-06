Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Down 6.2%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 10,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 375,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
A number of analysts have commented on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.31.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
