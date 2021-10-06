Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Down 6.2%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 10,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 375,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of analysts have commented on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

