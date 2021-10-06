Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.82 and last traded at $49.82. Approximately 4,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

