AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.87

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 921704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

