B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

LFMD has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $160.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.79. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million.

In other news, Director Happy David Walters bought 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Deutsch bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $81,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 113,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,164 shares of company stock worth $496,195 in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LifeMD by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LifeMD by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 205,074 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

