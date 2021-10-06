B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BTG. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.15.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 307,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,380. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.