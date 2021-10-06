Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Target by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,180 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 704,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.96. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.