Bailard Inc. Buys 2,339 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,195,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,227,502. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.