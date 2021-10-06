Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,158.05.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $41.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,262.01. 2,472,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,379.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,364.66. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.