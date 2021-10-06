Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,172,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $56.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.