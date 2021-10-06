Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,265,000 after buying an additional 67,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,896 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 703.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 77,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

