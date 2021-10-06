Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $949,000 Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,106,000 after buying an additional 206,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

PFM opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

