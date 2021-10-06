Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 77.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

