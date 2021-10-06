Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after acquiring an additional 182,655 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

