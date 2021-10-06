Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBVA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of BBVA remained flat at $$6.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,858,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,628. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

