Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of BNDSF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

