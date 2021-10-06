Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $5,716,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSBR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,042. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

