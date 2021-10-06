Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.06

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 903734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Get Bank of America alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $372.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 83,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 438,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 112,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.