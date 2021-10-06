Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 10,489 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of The Cooper Companies worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,455 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,787 shares of company stock valued at $35,897,302. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO traded down $6.10 on Wednesday, hitting $408.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

