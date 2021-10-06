Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 41.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $21,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 84.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. 1,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

CCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

