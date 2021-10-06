Bank of Montreal Can Has $19.36 Million Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000.

NYSE:ARCH traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,817. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

