Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.33. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.19 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

