Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 126,557 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 647,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Berry Global Group worth $42,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BERY. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

