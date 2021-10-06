Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,312,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $42,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 95,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

