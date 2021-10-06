Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $43,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.