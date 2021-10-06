Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,380 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $41,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.