Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,190 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $45,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

