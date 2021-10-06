Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $42,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,971,000 after purchasing an additional 71,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 72,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

