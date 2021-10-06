Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 58,258 Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 1,514.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Braskem alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAK. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of BAK stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. 4,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. Braskem S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Braskem Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.