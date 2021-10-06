Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $970,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.32. 284,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,412. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

