Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after purchasing an additional 210,672 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,423 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after acquiring an additional 286,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. 5,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,225. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

