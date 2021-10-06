Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 5,416 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 41.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 29.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $6,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

HSIC stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.98. 3,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

