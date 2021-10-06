Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 223.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 1,240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 890,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 181.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,380,000 after purchasing an additional 591,040 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the second quarter worth approximately $42,948,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

TKR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,176. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

