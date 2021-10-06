Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 114,091 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 77.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 131,863 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 284,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 151,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,638. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

