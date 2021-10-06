Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CODYY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 128,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,598. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

