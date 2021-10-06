Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Trading Up 3.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 3,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 591,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Specifically, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at $601,645.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286 and have sold 27,500 shares worth $255,970. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $566.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 184,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 360,095 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.