Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.53 ($94.75).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €64.61 ($76.01) on Monday. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is €65.79 and its 200-day moving average is €67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

