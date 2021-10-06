Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BASFY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of Basf stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $18.69. 208,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Basf has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

