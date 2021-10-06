Basid Coin Reaches Market Cap of $9.13 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Basid Coin has a market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00048003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.96 or 0.00228327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

