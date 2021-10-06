Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

BBWI has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of BBWI traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.73. 80,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,898. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $942,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

