Beck Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in IMAX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IMAX by 216.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 33,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,032. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

